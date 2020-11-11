Menu

USA boss hails ‘leader’ Christian Pulisic after Chelsea star’s forced out of squad with injury

Chelsea FC
Posted by

The United States mens national team have confirmed that Chelsea star Christian Pulisic has pulled out of international duty to continue his recovery with the Blues.

Lampard only reported over a week ago that the 22-year-old’s hamstring issue was a minor one, with Pulisic suffering the blow in the pre-match warm-up before the Premier League tie against Burnley.

The talented winger has already missed three games for Chelsea with the injury, with USA boss Greg Berhalter hailing the ‘leader’ for even reporting for duty.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool urged to accelerate transfer plans and trigger €45m release clause for defensive star after Joe Gomez injury
Video: Liverpool target continues to link up with Sadio Mane for Senegal as he wins a penalty for the striker to smash home
“More than happy to help” – These Man United fans are willing to sacrifice a defender to help Liverpool with their injury crisis

Pulisic has started three of his five appearances for the Blues so far this season, with the ace’s only direct goal contribution coming in the hammering of Krasnodar in the Champions League.

It’s a real shame to see that Pulisic is constantly having to deal with these little injuries, just as the former Borussia Dortmund was beginning to take his game to the next level with some wonderful performances for Chelsea during last season’s restart.

The USA face Wales on Friday night (GMT) before tackling Panama next Monday (GMT).

More Stories Christian Pulisic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.