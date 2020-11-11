The five substitutes rule appears to be one that benefits some teams and not others.
For the top teams in the in the Premier League, it would seem to give them more of an advantage in the latter stages of games as their opponents begin to tire.
However, Jamie Carragher has suggested that teams such as Man City or Liverpool are not looking to gain an advantage as such.
Very simply, they want to win. Every game.
“I don’t think Pep and Klopp want five substitutes to give them an advantage.”
“They won’t all of a sudden start using all five, the most important thing is to win.”@Carra23 explains why he is now backing calls for five subs in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/1H0tOeLEoD
