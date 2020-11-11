Menu

Video: Carragher sets out the reasons why Man City and Liverpool want five subs rule

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

The five substitutes rule appears to be one that benefits some teams and not others.

For the top teams in the in the Premier League, it would seem to give them more of an advantage in the latter stages of games as their opponents begin to tire.

However, Jamie Carragher has suggested that teams such as Man City or Liverpool are not looking to gain an advantage as such.

Very simply, they want to win. Every game.

More Stories Jamie Carragher Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.