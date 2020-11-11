Arsenal centre-back Rob Holding has been mocked for some truly bizarre defending during the Gunners’ 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Though Holding has impressed under Mikel Arteta so far this campaign, his confidence will no doubt have taken a hit after conceding three to Villa, although, they did fire seven past the Premier League champions.

He would be wise to avoid social media in wake of a defeat of that nature, especially when he’s been trolled in this manner by fans online. Twitter doesn’t tend to take any prisoners.

One clip in particular from Holding’s calamitous defensive display vs. Villa was cut and posted on Twitter, with the 25-year-old’s bizarre jockeying being mocked – and understandably so.

What is this defending ??? pic.twitter.com/HaJVEALshN — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) November 11, 2020

Fair enough to him for following the basics, holding up the attacker and not diving in, but we’re not sure this is exactly how you’re supposed to do it. He didn’t exactly make himself impassable with his little dance…