Video: Jose Gaya left bleeding after nasty clash of heads with Hateboer during Spain vs Holland

Valencia star Jose Gaya has been substituted for Spain in this evening’s international friendly against Holland after a nasty clash of heads.

In the 26th minute of the tie, the pair went up for an aerial duel with Gaya involved in a gruesome head collision with Atalanta and Holland right-back Hans Hateboer.

The incident left Gaya bleeding, the ace was handed a towel to stop this, before he was replaced by Spurs full-back Sergio Reguilon.

Hateboer has continued. The Netherlands were dealt an injury to Man City centre-back Nathan Ake in just the sixth minute of the encounter.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

We hope that both full-backs are fine after this unfortunate moment.