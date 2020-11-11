Video: Liverpool target continues to link up with Sadio Mane for Senegal as he wins a penalty for the striker to smash home

Liverpool’s immediate priority in the transfer market has to the the defence, while Jurgen Klopp already has enough problems in attack by trying to figure out how to get four excellent players into a front three.

That doesn’t mean that further signing should be completely ruled out, and Watford winger Ismaila Sarr continues to be linked with a move to Anfield.

Sarr has started to forge a great understanding with Sadio Mane at international level with Senegal and that should help his cause in any potential transfer, and they’ve came together for Senegal’s first goal this afternoon.

Sarr does well to win the spot kick, and Mane gives the keeper zero chance as he smashes it convincingly into the net:

It’s hard to see Sarr moving to Liverpool unless someone moves on, but his ability to fill in as an attacking right back could also be useful as defensive injuries pile up during a season with a very demanding schedule.