Video: Man United star Paul Pogba stood and watched as Finland scored opener against France

In the 27th minute of France’s international friendly tonight, four Finland players absolutely hounded Moussa Sissoko until the Spurs star lost the ball in a dangerous area.
Brentford striker Marcus Forss charged on to the loose ball and out of Clement Lenglet’s reach before firing Finland into the lead with a brilliant finish.
Another look at the goal doesn’t paint Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in a good light at all.
As Sissoko recklessly tried to get himself out of trouble whilst being surrounded by four players, Pogba – like Steven N’Zonzi stood completely still.
Once Sissoko lost the ball, Pogba stood idly by as he didn’t even run back at all, watching on as Forss burst forward and stunned Didier Deschamps’ side.
There’s no excuses for Pogba tonight either, the ace’s application – or lack thereof in today’s case, was evident for Finland’s second goal as well.
Pogba has massively struggled so far this season, with the superstar now left out of the starting lineup in a move by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that’s been made to offer more defensive stability for United.