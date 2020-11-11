Video: Man United star Paul Pogba stood and watched as Finland scored opener against France

In the 27th minute of France’s international friendly tonight, four Finland players absolutely hounded Moussa Sissoko until the Spurs star lost the ball in a dangerous area.

Brentford striker Marcus Forss charged on to the loose ball and out of Clement Lenglet’s reach before firing Finland into the lead with a brilliant finish.

Another look at the goal doesn’t paint Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in a good light at all.

As Sissoko recklessly tried to get himself out of trouble whilst being surrounded by four players, Pogba – like Steven N’Zonzi stood completely still.

Once Sissoko lost the ball, Pogba stood idly by as he didn’t even run back at all, watching on as Forss burst forward and stunned Didier Deschamps’ side.

Could there be an upset in Paris? ? Brentford striker Marcus Forss picks up possession after Sissoko loses the ball in midfield and rams Finland into the lead against world champions France! Follow all of tonight's international friendlies here: https://t.co/Oy5pyfqzlH pic.twitter.com/jegW8Q8Zba — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 11, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and EN Direct.

Pogba has massively struggled so far this season, with the superstar now left out of the starting lineup in a move by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that’s been made to offer more defensive stability for United.