It’s clear that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still doesn’t know how to get Donny van de Beek into the team just now, but he continues to impress at international level and his ability to sniff out chances is a joy to watch.

He’s just scored the equaliser against Spain and you have to think there’s some kind of foul from a Dutch player in the build up to this, because the alternative is some amazingly dreadful defending from Spain:

Netherlands are level! ?? A second international goal from Donny van de Beek delivers the response Frank de Boer would have wanted! Watch #NEDSPA live on Sky Sports Football and follow live updates from all of tonight's international friendlies here: https://t.co/Oy5pyfqzlH pic.twitter.com/H9Yh9tQ1zv — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 11, 2020

Pictures from L’Equipe

Van de Beek has always shown that he’ll get into the box and get some goals if he’s given the chances, so hopefully he does get more minutes at Old Trafford after the break.