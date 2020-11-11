Menu

Video: Nightmare from Spurs star Moussa Sissoko as he gifts Marcus Forss the opener for Finland vs France

It’s not a surprise that most of the international games are being played in a flat manner just now – there’s no crowds and absolutely nothing on the line either.

The only exception could be EURO 2021 places for some of the fringe players, and this isn’t going to help Moussa Sissoko’s case after he had a nightmare for France:

Pictures from beIN Sports

To be fair to him he receives the ball in a pretty difficult spot, but he manages to take a heavy touch and it looks like he plays the Brentford man through on goal with the eventual tackle too.

It’s a running theme in this game for France because Finland scored again shortly afterwards thanks to some very timid and passive defending from Paul Pogba, so Finland look well placed to come away with the win here.

