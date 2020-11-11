Video: Paul Pogba doesn’t even bother trying to block shot as Onni Valakari scores stunner against France for Finland

France have found themselves 2-0 down at the halftime stage of their international friendly against Finland, with both goals not spelling good news at all for Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba.

Pogba stood and watched as Brentford ace Marcus Forss capitalised on a Moussa Sissoko mistake to fire Finland into the lead.

Finland doubled their lead in the 30th minute through Onni Valakari, who plays in Cyprus’ highest league, with the attacking midfielder hitting the back of the net with a fine strike.

Valakari dribbled forward and created some space away from Steven N’Zonzi before firing the ball into the top corner, but Pogba was close and didn’t even bother trying to block the shot.

The Manchester United star looked like he’d put his large framed body on the line for about a second before he pulled away and Valakari was allowed to score.

What a goal! ?? Onni Valakari scores a stunning goal on his debut to put Finland in control in Paris! Follow all of tonight's international friendlies here: https://t.co/Oy5pyfqzlH pic.twitter.com/iFkIGkoMjb — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 11, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and EN Direct.

Pogba has endured a very difficult start to the season.

The World Cup winner has been left on the bench for United as of late, with Solskjaer clearly of the thinking that he can’t play alongside Bruno Fernandes in a side that are shaky defensively.