Menu

Video: Paul Pogba doesn’t even bother trying to block shot as Onni Valakari scores stunner against France for Finland

Manchester United FC
Posted by

France have found themselves 2-0 down at the halftime stage of their international friendly against Finland, with both goals not spelling good news at all for Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba.

Pogba stood and watched as Brentford ace Marcus Forss capitalised on a Moussa Sissoko mistake to fire Finland into the lead.

Finland doubled their lead in the 30th minute through Onni Valakari, who plays in Cyprus’ highest league, with the attacking midfielder hitting the back of the net with a fine strike.

Valakari dribbled forward and created some space away from Steven N’Zonzi before firing the ball into the top corner, but Pogba was close and didn’t even bother trying to block the shot.

The Manchester United star looked like he’d put his large framed body on the line for about a second before he pulled away and Valakari was allowed to score.

Pictures from Sky Sports and EN Direct.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Man United’s van de Beek impresses again for Holland with a thunderous strike vs Spain
Video: Nightmare from Spurs star Moussa Sissoko as he gifts Marcus Forss the opener for Finland vs France
Video: Jose Gaya left bleeding after nasty clash of heads with Hateboer during Spain vs Holland

Pogba has endured a very difficult start to the season.

The World Cup winner has been left on the bench for United as of late, with Solskjaer clearly of the thinking that he can’t play alongside Bruno Fernandes in a side that are shaky defensively.

More Stories Onni Valakari Paul Pogba Steven N'Zonzi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.