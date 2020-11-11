Video: Wijnaldum suffers a pained wait for a fist bump as he’s left hanging on the Holland bench

You won’t find many places to match the loneliness that comes with being left hanging after going for a high five or a fist bump, so this is a tough moment to watch for Gini Wijnaldum.

NFL fans will see this as a Tom brady style moment where his teammates just leave him hanging, but at least Memphis finally get there’s to put an end to things:

You can see the pain in the Liverpool star’s eyes as he starts to wonder how he can get himself out of this moment, but he just about manages to style it out.