Video: Worrying moment for Juventus and Portugal as Cristiano Ronaldo suffers a horrible landing after a trademark leap

Juventus
There’s been plenty of focus on the handball rule in football lately, as players are having to resort to jumping in unnatural ways to try and keep their hands out of the road.

Somebody will eventually get injured because of this when they don’t have their arms to break the fall, and Cristiano Ronaldo showed how important that can be after suffering a horrible looking landing against Andorra tonight:

Ronaldo’s rise and fall vs Andorra from r/soccer

Pictures from beIN Sports

The amount of height he can get on those leaps is astonishing to see, and thankfully he was okay here after the initial scare on the landing

