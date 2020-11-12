Menu

Arsenal legend gives three-word response to Nicolas Pepe’s playing time complaints

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has sent a three-word response to Gunners winger Nicolas Pepe after complaints about his amount of game-time.

Sky Sports sent out a tweet yesterday morning which included a story of Pepe revealing his discontent at the game-time he has been given by manager Mikel Arteta this term.

Pepe has mostly featured in the Europa League so far this term, with Arteta neglecting to trust the Ivorian in the more significant Premier League fixtures.

MORE: Mikel Arteta’s squad decision looks especially poor after Arsenal ace reiterates his desire to leave for free next summer

Dixon, who knows what it takes to succeed with the North London giants, gave a pretty frank response to Pepe in reply to Sky Sports’ tweet.

And, to be fair, he has a point.

If Pepe was deserving of a starting spot in the Arsenal side, having proven so in training and during matches, then Arteta would be fielding him on the flank week-in, week-out.

However, that’s not the case.

Pepe ought to look at himself in the mirror for an explanation as to why he isn’t featuring as much as he would like to, rather than opting to moan to the media.

  1. Ainslee Hafeni says:
    November 12, 2020 at 10:17 am

    Anybody who can be given a chance ,he must use that chance; no misuse it. I meant he must marketing him self.

  2. Dickson Hagoi says:
    November 12, 2020 at 10:18 am

    Arteta needs to be open to competition in the team and give players equal chance, it is hard to understand how Willian is starting ahead of Pepe & Nelson , the team needs goals and creativity desperately and if in 6 games Willian has struggled then try Pepe/Nelson otherwise u will be staring at relegation .Use the resources u have wisely before the January transfer window.

