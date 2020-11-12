Arsenal legend gives three-word response to Nicolas Pepe’s playing time complaints

Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has sent a three-word response to Gunners winger Nicolas Pepe after complaints about his amount of game-time.

Sky Sports sent out a tweet yesterday morning which included a story of Pepe revealing his discontent at the game-time he has been given by manager Mikel Arteta this term.

Nicolas Pepe has admitted he is unhappy with his lack of playing time under Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 11, 2020

Pepe has mostly featured in the Europa League so far this term, with Arteta neglecting to trust the Ivorian in the more significant Premier League fixtures.

Dixon, who knows what it takes to succeed with the North London giants, gave a pretty frank response to Pepe in reply to Sky Sports’ tweet.

Play better then — Lee Dixon (@LeeDixon2) November 11, 2020

And, to be fair, he has a point.

If Pepe was deserving of a starting spot in the Arsenal side, having proven so in training and during matches, then Arteta would be fielding him on the flank week-in, week-out.

However, that’s not the case.

Pepe ought to look at himself in the mirror for an explanation as to why he isn’t featuring as much as he would like to, rather than opting to moan to the media.