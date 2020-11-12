Barcelona look to bolster their youth ranks with the signing of talented Portuguese duo

It seems unlikely that Barcelona will manage to complete many big money signings over the next few years, so it might make sense to simply hoover up as much young talent as possible in the hope that some of them develop into stars.

It’s a morally questionable approach and it might not even be the best career move for a few young players, but it must be hard to resist the temptation of moving to a club like Barcelona if they come calling.

Mundo Deportivo have indicated that Barca are now looking to add a couple of talented Portuguese youngsters to their ranks, with Braga youngster Franciso Moura and a 17 year old from Sporting CP simply labelled as “Goncalves”.

The Sporting youngster looks most likely to be Andre Goncalves who’s a talented winger who’s featured for Portugal at U17 level, but he’s still some way off the first team.

Moura is a left back who has some experience with Braga’s first team and he’s even managed a couple of goals in his five appearances, while he’s been a regular for Portugal at youth level so he could be seen as the long term replacement for Jordi Alba.

It’s suggested that no deal has been agreed for either player at this point and it’s simply a case of following them very closely for now, but it’s two names to look out for in the upcoming windows.