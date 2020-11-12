Chelsea defensive stat proves Blues are ready to challenge for the Premier League title

This stat shared by The xG Philosophy on Twitter will give Chelsea fans plenty of encouragement about the season ahead.

Frank Lampard led Chelsea to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League last season, which had to be considered a good result in wake of Eden Hazard’s departure and with a transfer ban in force.

The Blues never looked capable of competing for the Premier League title, however. There was a glaring issue in Lampard’s side which was clear for all to see – the defence.

While Chelsea had no problem finding the back of the net, they couldn’t keep the ball out of their own.

Lampard sprung into action over the summer, recruiting Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell and Edouard Mendy, all of whom have gone straight into the starting eleven, and he’s now reaping the rewards.

As reported by The xG Philosophy on Twitter, no team in the Premier League has a lower xG conceded than Chelsea this season, which would have been unthinkable just a few months ago.

Chelsea have conceded the least Expected Goals in the Premier League this season (8.01). pic.twitter.com/sxcsuZDPzl — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) November 11, 2020

Chelsea have all the makings of a team who are ready to challenge for the league title. A potent attack, and an assured back-line. Only time will tell if Lampard can pull it off this season, or another year’s worth of progression is required.

One thing’s for sure, though, their best shot at winning the Premier League crown will come while Thiago Silva still has fuel left in the tank. He is still absolutely world-class – but for how much longer?