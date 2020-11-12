Chelsea look to offload three first team players in January to finance major signing after receiving fresh hope

While Chelsea spent the summer window being linked with several players as Frank Lampard looked to upgrade his entire team, it does look like January will be purely focussed on signing Declan Rice from West Ham.

He’s widely thought of as the missing piece for this Chelsea team just now as they are crying out for a solid holding midfielder to shield the back four, and Rice would fit that description perfectly.

Football Insider reported on the latest in Chelsea’s hunt to sign the West Ham star as it’s expected that they’ll try again in January, but there could be a few moving parts here.

Firstly they will need to raise funds to meet West Ham’s asking price, so it’s suggested that Marcos Alonso, Antonio Rudiger and Jorginho will all be moved on to help with this.

The problem there is that does depend on other teams coming in with offers and there’s no guarantee of that happening, so a few loan deals with an option/obligation to buy may be their best hope.

Obviously it will come down to Chelsea offering enough money to convince West Ham to sell, but this does look more likely than it did in the summer.

While the report indicates that The Hammers are trying to show a public stance that they won’t entertain any offers, it’s suggested that they are starting to realise they can’t hold on to him behind the scenes and Chelsea are fully aware of this.

It could even come down to Rice handing in a transfer request to try and force this along, but it’s clear that this will be a major story in January no matter what happens.