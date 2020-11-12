Chelsea star hints that he’s hoping to extend his contract despite only signing in the summer

It was clear that signing Thiago Silva was never going to be a long term option for Chelsea, but it always looked like he would bring experience to the backline and his presence would help others to develop.

You can already see the improvement in Kurt Zouma since Silva’s arrival, and the Brazilian is starting to look pretty comfortable in the Premier League despite a poor start.

You can go one of two ways with a veteran player – Either you look to prolong their career by picking and choosing which games they play in, or you can hammer them for everything they have left by playing them as much as possible.

Frank Lampard does appear to be going with the first option, and he even admitted recently that he left Silva out of a Champions League game because he wants to help him play for as long as he can.

A more recent report from Mundo Deportivo has looked at Silva’s future plans, and it’s clear that he sees himself at Stamford Bridge after this season.

They do confirm that there’s an option to extend his deal and the player is already keen to renew his contract, so Chelsea are in a position of strength.

There’s no reason to extend him just now because it’s a long season and his age could catch up with him at any point, but it won’t be a surprise if he’s at Chelsea for another year or two.