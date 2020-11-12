Crystal Palace’s Luka Milivojevic tests positive for Covid-19

Whilst on international duty with Serbia, Luka Milivojevic, the Crystal Palace captain, has tested positive for Covid-19.

BBC Sport report that the player will miss the Euro 2020 qualifying match against Scotland and, given the timing, it remains to be seen as to whether he will be able to play the first Premier League game back after the international break for the south Londoners.

The moving around of international players has clearly come with inherent risks attached, and you have to question why the authorities are ploughing on when there’s still a very real possibility of another outbreak.

Roy Hodgson is hardly likely to be enamoured at the news, particularly if it means he cant utilise his captain.

At the end of the day, player safety should be paramount, and if that means that more games get postponed as a result, so be it.

All of Milivojevic’s Serbian team-mates have thankfully tested negative at this stage.