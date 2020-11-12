The sooner 2020 ends for Barcelona the better, for the blaugrana circus just keeps on rolling on.

Every week appears to bring a new crisis, and if the interim board didn’t have enough on their plate in trying to convince the players to take a pay cut, they seemingly will now have to deal with a potential fall out in the dressing room.

That’s because Antoine Griezmann’s uncle hasn’t been able to keep his thoughts to himself concerning Lionel Messi.

The Daily Mirror note that a new documentary will be released, and it certainly won’t be music to the ears of the Argentinian.

“[Griezmann] was convinced that he wasn’t going to be successful within the first six months, but what he didn’t expect was that it would last an entire year,” Griezmann’s uncle is quoted as saying.

“Besides, with Messi, I know what’s going on inside [the club] – it’s not easy.

“Basically, [Messi] doesn’t work hard enough at Barca and the training sessions are structured in order to please certain people, which is fine if you don’t want to work [as hard].

“Antoine needs to work, even though others don’t need as much effort to play well. He’s the other way around – he needs to put in a lot of effort for himself.”

The suggestion that Griezmann and Messi don’t get on has never really gone away, although the celebration between the pair against Betis, when the latter dummied the ball to give the former an easy chance, looked perfectly natural.

In any event, players don’t have to get on to be able to work together, and Ronald Koeman isn’t likely to lose any sleep over it.