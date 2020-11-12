England U21 omission could be the perfect timing for Man United’s Mason Greenwood to give him a break

Only the players themselves will understand the pressure that comes with being in the public eye 24/7, but it’s easy to imagine that we would all struggle with our jobs if we were constantly abused and criticised en masse for our performances.

Mason Greenwood has been getting a lot of negative press recently and some of it may be justified, but it’s important to remember that he’s a young man trying to make his way in life.

A recent report from the Telegraph looked at the reasons for his omission from the England U21 squad for their upcoming games, and it looks like club and country have decided to look out for his long term wellbeing.

The U21 manager Aidy Boothroyd has admitted that Greenwood was struggling with injuries and just with general things going on in his life, while Man United also felt it was best to give him some time out to rest.

We get caught up in this cycle where a lot of fans and pundits take a stance that the players get paid so much that they shouldn’t have any mental issues that affect them on the pitch, but it’s only natural that it will happen.

Hopefully giving him a rest will allow him to relax and come back stronger after the break, and it’s positive to see an example of someone taking a short term hit to benefit the player in the long term.