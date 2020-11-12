After much toing and froing, common sense has prevailed where the England v Iceland Nations League fixture is concerned.

At present, because of the various coronavirus protocols in place, anyone from Denmark is banned from entering the United Kingdom.

That meant the fixture between the two teams was thrown into doubt, however, as Sky Sports note, the FA had lobbied the Government in order to try and get the visitors an ‘elite athlete exemption.’

Thankfully, that has now been accepted and the game will go ahead as planned.

With cases of coronavirus popping up left, right and centre at present, however, it really wouldn’t be a surprise if the tournament was called off yet again.

More Stories / Latest News Crystal Palace’s Luka Milivojevic tests positive for Covid-19 Arsenal reward talented pacey youngster with his first professional contract ‘He’s a fantastic midfielder’ – Arsenal star Thomas Partey wants to emulate this Premier League great

That rests in the hands of those who are trying their upmost to have a vaccine readily available that is safe and works well on all patients.

If one isnt available and player safety cannot be guranteed, then UEFA 2020 might just have to wait for a bit longer.