It’s always been obvious that Moise Kean is a very talented player, but he struggled to get going at Everton and you could see that his confidence had completely drained away last season.

Only he will know if that was the result of internal or external pressure, but a loan move to PSG has done wonders for him and he’s had a fantastic start to the season.

In some ways it makes no sense to recover your form by going on loan to a club like PSG, but they dominate very domestic game so he’ll have plenty of chances to score and improve his confidence in front of goal.

Mundo Deportivo have indicated that PSG are already looking to make this loan deal permanent, but Everton appear to be in the perfect position here.

It’s confirmed that there’s no option to buy included in that deal so PSG will need to come up with an acceptable offer, while Carlo Ancelotti has already stated that he wants to bring Kean back at the end of the season so that further strengthens their negotiating stance.

Time will tell if he does have a place at Goodison Park next season, but it’s exciting to watch him develop and wonder how he might fit into the team with James Rodriguez and Calvert-Lewin.