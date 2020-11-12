Man United and Chelsea stars part of four Premier League inclusions in FIFA Team of the Week

Four Premier League players have been included in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team team of the week, including Chelsea and Manchester United stars.

Though you would be wrong to gauge the real-life game from what are essentially computer generated images on a screen, the FIFA team of the week is oftentimes a good measure of what players are deemed to be in-form at that point in time.

EA have evidently been particularly impressed with the performances of a Premier League quartet, three of whom scored at the weekend against Everton, Sheffield United and Arsenal respectively.

Bruno Fernandes essentially won the game himself for Manchester United at Goodison Park, while Thiago Silva continued his run of good form for Chelsea by netting his first goal for the club against the blades.

It’s remarkable how quickly Fernandes has established himself as one of the Premier League’s finest, while Thiago Silva is well on his way to following suit.

Ollie Watkins played a starring role in the dismantling of Arsenal at the Emirates, while Lukasz Fabianski kept a clean sheet as West Ham defeated Fulham by a goal to nil at the London Stadium.

Watkins now has a brace against Arsenal and a hat-trick against Liverpool to his name this term. That’s not bad going for what is his first ever season as a Premier League player.

Match week eight was a successful one for all of the aforementioned.