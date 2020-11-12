Frank de Boer makes unwanted history with Dutch national team as he sets embarrassing record

Frank de Boer was a brilliant footballer – but he’s a terrible manager. This damning stat is further evidence of that.

de Boer is considered one of the greatest defenders of all-time for the roles he played in successes at Ajax, Barcelona and for the Dutch national team.

Players as talented and high-profile as de Boer, especially those with Ajax or Barca DNA within them, oftentimes find their way into coaching – and oftentimes prove to be successful.

Not de Boer.

de Boer’s managerial career to date has been an absolute car crash. He was dismissed by Inter Milan after four defeats in their opening five Serie A matches, and by Crystal Palace, who lost all four of their opening four Premier League games without scoring a single goal.

Despite those shortfalls, and comparable difficulties while in charge at Atlanta United, he was still given the opportunity to manage the Netherlands after Ronald Koeman took the Barcelona job.

It’s proven to be a big mistake. de Boer is well on his way to establishing himself as the Dutch national team’s worst manager in their illustrious history.

IT IS OFFICIAL: Frank de Boer with the worst start for any Netherlands head coach in history. First coach to not win any of his first 4 games in charge of the Dutch national team. — Dutch Football (@FootballOranje_) November 11, 2020

Despite there being no shame in drawing to Spain, as Holland did last night, looking at the bigger picture, the start of his time at the helm has been a disaster, and you have to think it’s only a matter of time before he’s handed his marching orders – again.

Perhaps he should try his hand at punditry instead…