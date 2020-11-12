So far, so good for Thomas Partey at Arsenal.

The marauding midfielder is certainly hitting all of the right notes in the red and white half of north London, and he’s only just getting started.

In fact, there’s one person in particular that he’s keen to emulate whilst playing in the Premier League, and it’s perhaps no surprise that he is a countryman of the Ghanaian.

“He’s a fantastic midfielder,” Partey said to the official Arsenal website, referencing Chelsea legend, Michael Essien.

“He fights for every ball, he’s a great legend. For me, he’s one of the best midfielders that we’ve ever had in Africa.

“I think we’ve all seen what he has done at Chelsea, what he has done for the Black Stars and for me, he’s my idol.

“I grew up watching Michael Essien, Muntari, the Ayew brothers – they are the people I look up to and they made a lot of impact on Ghanaians. I think this is my moment and I have to make sure I take it.”

There are definite similarities between the pair too.

Both have a great engine and like to get up and down the pitch when play allows, and if there’s a shot on then both will take the opportunity from range.

Defensively sound into the bargain, it’s little wonder why Mikel Arteta wanted his man and waited until the last possible moment to get him.

If he comes anywhere close to Essien in the Premier League, then Arsenal will have got themselves a bargain.