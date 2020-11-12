If there’s one player that knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a successful striker for Arsenal football club, it’s Ian Wright.

For so long the club’s record goalscorer before ceding that particular title to Thierry Henry, Wright was the consummate front man for the north Londoners.

To coin a phrase, he knew where the goal was.

Arsenal’s current attackers have gone off the boil a little under Mikel Arteta of late, and after witnessing a poor war up at Old Trafford before the Gunners’ vital win against Manchester United, Wright believes that he’s pinpointed the problem.

“What I saw the other day was Arsenal’s warm-up before the Manchester United game – there was a shooting session down in the corner,” he told the Wrighty’s House podcast, cited by the Daily Star.

“We saw nine shots from the main characters – Aubameyang, Lacazette, all of them – and every single one of them missed. Even though we beat Manchester United, it was telling.

“If I’m being honest, there’s not many chances being created, which is why I feel so unfortunate for Auba.

“It’s just a coincidence that he’s signed his contract at this time and then the suits say: ‘It’s because he’s signed his contract, he’s clocked off’. We’re not creating chances!

“We’re not creating chances but I do not like seeing in a warm-up shooting session, people missing the target, and sloppy shots.

“All those things make you look into the team and what’s going on.”

With just nine goals scored in the Premier League this season, only Wolverhampton Wanderers and the bottom four have managed less.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Scotland vs Serbia penalty shootout – David Marshall the hero as moment of joy suspended by surreal delay ‘I didn’t mention anything’ – Walsall player kept quiet despite being called a terrorist by a team-mate ‘Show me respect’ – New documentary reveals official’s rant at Barcelona star Messi during Liverpool semi-final

If Arteta wants the club to be up there challenging at the business end of the campaign, then clearly there’s a lot to work on.

Maybe drafting in Wright as a temporary striking coach wouldn’t be a bad idea…