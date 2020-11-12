Liverpool provide update and prognosis on Joe Gomez as defender undergoes knee surgery

Liverpool have today confirmed in an official statement that defender Joe Gomez has undergone surgery to repair damage done to his knee in England training.

.@J_Gomez97 has today undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee. The issue was isolated to Gomez’s tendon, with no damage to any other associated knee ligaments and Joe will now begin a rehabilitation programme with our medical team ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 12, 2020

With Virgil Van Dijk already side lined long-term, Jurgen Klopp could have done without losing another key figure in defence, but as has been the story for much of Liverpool’s season to date, the German was yesterday hit with a stroke of bad luck.

Centre-back Joe Gomez was injured in England training, and as confirmed by Liverpool today in an official statement on their website, suffered damage to a tendon in his knee which required him to go under the knife today.

The statement notes that there was no further damage done to any ligament in Gomez’s knee, but he will be ruled out for a ‘significant part’ of the rest of the season.

He will now join defensive counterpart Van Dijk on the injury table as they both look to recover in time to return to action before the season’s end.