Manchester City star forced to leave international training camp after suffering hamstring injury

Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake has left the Netherlands training camp after suffering a hamstring injury against Spain, it has been confirmed in an official statement.

Ake signed for City over the summer transfer window following Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship. The Cherries’ inability to remain in the Premier League was no fair reflection of Ake’s quality. The former Chelsea man is and always has been a superb defender.

Pep Guardiola appears to think so, too, hence his decision to acquire him this summer. It’s for that reason Pep would have been furious to see Ake leave the field last night with a hamstring injury during his country’s 1-1 draw with Spain.

Manchester City’s Nathan Ake exits Netherlands’ game against Spain with an apparent hamstring injury pic.twitter.com/GEqIrgNDtT — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 11, 2020

As reported by the Dutch national team in an official statement, Ake will now be returning to City for treatment after leaving their training camp. He will need to undergo further assessment before we will know the extent of the damage done to his muscle.

For his sake, let’s hope it’s nothing too serious.