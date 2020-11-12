Man United and Liverpool will need to move swiftly to sign defensive target as contract decision gives them a new rival

There’s a clear shortage of top class defenders in world football, so it’s not a surprise that any promising youngster with a reasonable buy out clause will attract attention from every big team in Europe.

Dayot Upamecano has actually had a shaky few weeks with RB Leipzig and with France but he’s still highly thought of, and there’s going to be a lot of interest in him over the next couple of transfer windows.

The Manchester Evening News have indicated that his release clause will allow him to go for €45m, and it’s though that both United and City are very interested in him.

City’s interest looks a bit more unlikely when you consider they spent a lot of money on Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake this summer, but United’s need is obvious in the heart of their defence.

They aren’t the only Premier League side showing an interest after the Liverpool Echo suggested that a move to Anfield looks more likely following the injuries to Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk, so he will have a lot of options.

The problem for the English sides now comes in the shape of Bayern Munich, especially when you consider that they have a well established history of hoovering up all the top talents in the Bundesliga.

Bayern received a blow earlier today when it was announced that Jerome Boateng would be leaving the club when his contract expires, and Upamecano is now their prime target to replace him:

after the decision that @JeromeBoateng will leave the Club in summer: Bayern is interested in Dayot Upamecano @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 12, 2020

Bayern have shown over the years that they will immediately confirm a transfer when it’s needed rather than waiting for a transfer window to open to start proceedings, so the Premier League clubs will need to move very quickly here.