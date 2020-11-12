One of the main reasons that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer finds himself under consistent pressure at present is because of the problems with Man United’s defence.

Harry Maguire hasn’t had his best season by any stretch, but when compared to his central defensive colleagues, he is still, metaphorically, head and shoulders above them.

The Red Devils really should’ve signed a new centre-back during the summer transfer window, and that they did not could come back and bite them later in the season.

Having said that, Scott McTominay’s positional switch for the Scottish national side could be of huge benefit to United.

According to the Daily Mirror, the youngster enjoyes being part of a three-man defence for Steve Clarke, as opposed to the defensive midfield role he’s undertaken until this point for the Old Trafford outfit.

“Before, whenever the manager of Scotland asked me if it was a role I was comfortable with, I was like: ‘Of course’. Whatever the manager asks you to do, you do,” he said, prior to Scotland’s match against Serbia, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“But I could not remember the last time I played there, which I said to him, but it’s a different role I’m enjoying.

“We have a big game coming up and it is important for us to get a big win there as we’ll be off to the Euros. It’s a big chance for everybody involved, a massive chance.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Celtic star Ryan Christie gives Scotland the lead against Serbia with a lovely turn and shot Video: Long term Man United targets Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho combine to put England 2-0 up against Ireland Video: Maguire rises highest to power England into a deserved lead against Republic of Ireland

Given Solskjaer’s predicament, perhaps a last throw of the dice is what’s called for. Risk brings reward after all.