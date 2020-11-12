Man United outcast could be forced to stay in January after they plan to loan out starlet instead

From a short term point of view it’s a dream for any manager to have at least two top quality keepers at their club, but it’s not a sustainable situation.

There was a feeling that Dean Henderson had a chance to unseat David de Gea as Man United’s number 1 this season after the Spaniard had lost his form, but that’s not the case and Henderson’s development is starting to suffer.

Sergio Romero is also the forgotten man in this situation as he’s got virtually no chance of playing regular football, so he was expected to push for a January exit to revive his career.

Mundo Deportivo have quoted ESPN when it comes to United’s goalkeeping plans in January, and it’s probably not what the Argentine was hoping for.

It’s believed that Henderson will head out on loan again as United still want to develop him as a future starter, and that means Romero won’t be going anywhere as he’ll revert to the back up role.

It’s not clear where Henderson would be headed at this point, but there should be plenty of clubs who are looking to sign a keeper of his quality in January.