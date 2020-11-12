Menu

Mesut Ozil’s latest non-football venture involves some of most rascal trousers you will ever see

Exiled Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil took to Twitter today to announce his new streetwear brand, and it’s safe to say some of the clothing on display is pretty unique.

Ozil, who is unregistered at Arsenal and as a result completely redundant under Mikel Arteta’s stewardship, has been having to get creative in order to keep himself occupied while stuck in limbo.

The German has been keeping us updated with his movements and activities frequently through his Twitter page, and has done so once again today, announcing his new streetwear brand.

As reported by the BBC, Ozil is on £350K-a-week at Arsenal, so it’s unlikely that this recent fashion venture is financially motivated, which is just as well, because looking at the state of those purple trousers, they’re not exactly going to be flying off the shelf.

Fair play to him, though. It’s hard to knock his fashion choices, considering it must be hard to find the motivation to get dressed every day if you’re getting paid £350K-a-week (per the BBC) to do absolutely nothing.

We’re looking forward to seeing the rest of the collection, though, with those trousers being a tempting teaser at what’s to come from the World Cup winner.

