Menu

Photo: “Getting into Zidane’s good books” – These fans react as Arsenal’s Dani Ceballos sports a radical new hair style in training

Arsenal FC
Posted by

It does seem absurd to read too much into a player getting a haircut, but Dani Ceballos has turned up to Arsenal training sporting a fairly radical new look as he’s gone for the skinhead:

There are some interesting similarities to be made with his managers here, but Ceballos always had a good head of hair and although it wasn’t quite on Mikel Arteta’s level of perfection, it wasn’t far away.

This new style suddenly looks like he’s trying to make sure Zinedine Zidane hasn’t forgotten about him back in Madrid by copying his lack of hair, and plenty of fans are pointing it out:

 

More Stories Dani Ceballos Zinedine Zidane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.