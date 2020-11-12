Premier League stars could miss out on key fixture as manager reveals selection decision

In what could prove to be bad news for Bernardo Silva or Diogo Jota, Portugal manager Fernando Santos has revealed his major dilemma in attack.

Portugal, the current holders of both the European Championship and Nations League trophies, are blessed with a host of creative and potent options in attack.

Manager Fernando Santos is one of the luckiest men in the world to be able to choose from such a vast pool of talent, but it must give him quite the headache deciding how to shape up his starting eleven.

When you have so many worthy contenders for starting spots in a single squad, how to you narrow it down to just a few? That appears to have become a problem for Santos at current.

Having been asked whether Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva and Diogo Jota could all start together against France on Saturday, Santos’ answer was a conclusive one.

He’s quoted by Portuguese outlet Record saying:

“Only three of the four play, I will not answer who will play.”

Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player in international football history, so there’s no displacing him, while Joao Felix is Portugal’s next great hope and has netted seven goals in ten appearances so far this term.

That leaves either of Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva and Liverpool sensation Diogo Jota to choose from. The latter, on current form, would be the obvious pick, but that’d leave Portugal’s attack rather one-dimensional.

It seems probable that one of them will be omitted from the starting eleven against France, but it remains to be seen who. A decision like that ought to be keeping Santos up at night.