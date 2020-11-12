Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos matches football legend’s incredible international record

Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos equalled an incredibly impressive international record by featuring for Spain against the Netherlands yesterday evening.

Ramos, who at 34-years-old is still one of the best defenders you’ll find anywhere on the planet, has been one of the most consistent and iconic players of his generation, in any position.

It feels as though he has been around forever, having made his international debut for Spain way back in 2005, when he was still a long-haired teenager with far less tattoos.

Ramos’ longer than usual international career has seen him eclipse one of the greats in terms of appearances made, as OptaJoe revealed last night after he played for Spain during their 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.

176 – Sergio Ramos ?? has won 176 caps for Spain, equalling Gianluigi Buffon’s ?? record for international appearances by a European player. Eternal. https://t.co/ro8OpPfn66 — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 11, 2020

To have been ever-present in the most successful period in your country’s history is quite the achievement. Ramos is the dictionary definition of a legend.

What’s just as remarkable is that Ramos is joint-eighth with Alfredo Di Stefano in the Spain all-time scorers list. Is there anything the man can’t do?