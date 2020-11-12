Menu

Real Madrid icon Sergio Ramos matches football legend’s incredible international record

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos equalled an incredibly impressive international record by featuring for Spain against the Netherlands yesterday evening.

Ramos, who at 34-years-old is still one of the best defenders you’ll find anywhere on the planet, has been one of the most consistent and iconic players of his generation, in any position.

It feels as though he has been around forever, having made his international debut for Spain way back in 2005, when he was still a long-haired teenager with far less tattoos.

Ramos’ longer than usual international career has seen him eclipse one of the greats in terms of appearances made, as OptaJoe revealed last night after he played for Spain during their 1-1 draw with the Netherlands.

More Stories / Latest News
Chelsea defensive stat proves Blues are ready to challenge for the Premier League title
Man United and Chelsea stars part of four Premier League inclusions in FIFA Team of the Week
Video: Wijnaldum suffers a pained wait for a fist bump as he’s left hanging on the Holland bench

To have been ever-present in the most successful period in your country’s history is quite the achievement. Ramos is the dictionary definition of a legend.

What’s just as remarkable is that Ramos is joint-eighth with Alfredo Di Stefano in the Spain all-time scorers list. Is there anything the man can’t do?

More Stories Gianluigi Buffon Sergio Ramos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.