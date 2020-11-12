Gareth Southgate shows off funny side with bizarre ‘memes’ comment about Chelsea’s Mason Mount

England manager Gareth Southgate is quoted by the Telegraph showing off his funny side – recognising his contributions to the Mason Mount ‘memes’.

As the report notes, Southgate has been accused of switching the focus of conversation onto the Chelsea midfielder while asked about his international Jack Grealish.

Mount does give off serious teacher’s pet vibes, with both Frank Lampard and Gareth Southgate admiring the often gritty and practical role he can play in their respective sides.

Southgate has now acknowledged fans’ notion that he has a thing for the Chelsea academy product, with the Telegraph quoting him realising he needs to keep feeding the memes:

“I’m aware I should talk about Mason because then it keeps the memes going of me talking about Mason. So we have got to fulfil all those requirements just to keep the Villa fans happy. What would they be able to do on social media if they didn’t have that opportunity?”

It’s a little bit weird for the England manager to be commenting on something like this. You’d think he had something better to do than scroll through Twitter everyday.

He’s showing off his funny side, though, which is something we haven’t often seen from Three Lions bosses. Fair play to him!