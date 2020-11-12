He was one of the few players to have crossed the red and blue divide in Manchester, with Carlos Tevez turning out for both United and City during the earlier part of his playing career.

Prior to those moves, he helped save West Ham United from relegation with a goal at Old Trafford on the final day of the 2006/07 campaign.

Indeed, it was to be his final act as a Hammer before signing for the Old Trafford outfit.

At 36, the Argentinian is fast approaching the end of his career, and to that end, he was asked to name his ultimate XI, made up of team-mates throughout his career, not forgetting that he has also turned out for the likes of Juventus and Boca Juniors amongst others.

“If I retired and had to put together a farewell match, my team would be…,” he said in quotes run by the Daily Mirror.

“Gianluigi Buffon, Hugo Ibarra, Rio Ferdinand, Gabriel Heinze, Patrice Evra [in defence].

“Paul Scholes, Andrea Pirlo, Paul Pogba [in midfield]. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney [in attack]. I’d stay on the bench.”

More Stories / Latest News Video: Struggling Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic bails Serbia out vs Scotland with a last minute equaliser Video: Pundit suggests scrapping internationals to ease fixture pile-up because of Covid-19 Man United could benefit from Scott McTominay’s positional switch for Scotland

He’ll have certainly put a few City noses out of joint with his selections, and will probably be welcomed back with open arms by United fans after this.