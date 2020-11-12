Menu

These Man United fans call for ‘PE teacher’ Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start international goal-scorer

Manchester United congratulated Donny van de Beek on his goal vs. Spain on Twitter – and the United faithful took their opportunity.

van de Beek scored the Netherlands’ only goal of the game during their 1-1 stalemate with Spain yesterday evening. It follows on from the 23-year-old netting against Italy last time out for his country.

Man United, who signed van de Beek from Ajax in the summer for what the BBC reported to be a £35M transfer fee, sent out the below message on Twitter, congratulating the midfielder for finding the net.

With van de Beek finding opportunities hard to come by for his club side, it’s no surprise that some Man United fans on Twitter used this as a chance to call for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start him in their next game.

Solskjaer has neglected to use van de Beek all season to date, despite overseeing his arrival over the summer. These United fans want to change that – and took to the social media platform to show it.

