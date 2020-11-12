‘I’ve never thought that for a moment’ – Electric Tottenham forward makes surprise admission

Tottenham striker Heung-min Son has insisted that he has never seen himself as one of the best players in the Premier League, report Goal.

Son is currently the joint top Premier League goal scorer after netting eight goals in the opening eight match weeks of the new campaign.

His deadly partnership with Harry Kane has been at the forefront of Spurs’ early-season success, with the Englishman providing the assists for almost all of Son’s goals this season to date.

Few would deny that, at the level of performance he is currently producing, Son is one of the best players in the Premier League – but he doesn’t appear to agree.

Son is quoted by Goal saying:

“I’ve never once thought I am among the best players in the Premier League. Honestly, I’ve never thought that for a moment.”

“I have always tried to do my best for Tottenham and in the national team and try to show all my abilities. It feels different to play for the national team and for Spurs. We will prepare well so that we can play as well as we can for the fans.”

Son has always come across as a modest, likeable guy. He appears to have accidentally become one of the deadliest forwards in the world.

It’s incredible to think that a player who plays with such confidence doesn’t appear to rate himself as highly as he should. In this day and age, it’s very unusual.