Video: Celtic star Ryan Christie gives Scotland the lead against Serbia with a lovely turn and shot

This evening has been going worryingly well from a Scotland point of view, so you had to wonder when disaster would strike and Serbia would somehow find a way to take the lead.

The exact opposite has happened after Ryan Christie found space to turn and shoot, and it eventually crosses the line after striking the post:

SCOTLAND ARE IN DREAMLAND! Steve Clarke's side take a deserved lead in Belgrade through Ryan Christie's precise finish from the edge of the box!

There’s still a good 40 minutes or so left so Scotland have a long time to see this out, but their first major tournament since World Cup 1998 is closer than ever.