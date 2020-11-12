Menu

Video: Chelsea starlet Billy Gilmour looks stunned as he’s given a mystifying red card for Scotland U21’s vs Croatia

You can always tell by a player’s reaction if a red card or a decision is deserved, and Billy Gilmour looks utterly dumbfounded by the decision to send him off here.

You can legitimately argue that it’s a harsh decision to even give a free kick for the shoulder to shoulder challenge in the first place, so you have to presume that Gilmour has said something to the ref, because it’s an utterly abysmal decision if he hasn’t.

Pictures from EURO U21 Qualification

It’s dreadful timing for Scotland as they just managed to battle their way back from 2-0 down, but if they can hang on for the draw they’ll be top of the group.

