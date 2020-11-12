Video: Long term Man United targets Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho combine to put England 2-0 up against Ireland

We’ve reached a point where almost any attacking player could be considered as a Man United target eventually, but Jack Grealish and Jadon Sancho have been regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford for a while now.

Both players were linked with United again by the Mirror this week, so tonight’s game for England against Ireland gave the fans a chance to see them both in action.

They both combined for the second goal as Sancho picked his spot at the far post to leave the keeper with no chance:

Pictures from TFX

It would be astonishing to see both players make the move due to the financial commitment that would come with that, so Sancho does look the more likely when you consider that the rumours just won’t go away.

Grealish is in a more interesting situation because it looked like he would need to move to play Premier League football, but Aston Villa are looking good this year and he’s getting chances for England so he might not have a need to leave.