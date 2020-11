Although the Republic of Ireland were proving to be dogged enough opponents in the opening stages of their game against England, the Three Lions always looked the more likely to open the scoring.

The goal, when it came, was simplicity itself.

Although an England corner was cleared, the ball barely made it outside the area before being played back in.

Harry Maguire rose the highest among a crowd of players to power the hosts into the lead.

Pictures courtesy of TFX