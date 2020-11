It’s very true that stats don’t tell you the full story, and it’s fair to say that some assists are much more impressive than others.

Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi has had a bright start for the French U21 side tonight, and his quick thinking from this corner set up a brilliant solo effort from Romain Faivre to make it 2-0:

Pictures from Canal+

It’s rare that a game can be regarded as done and dusted after five minutes, but Liechtenstein would probably take the full time whistle now.