Video: Slow-motion footage of Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal vs Andorra shows how ridiculous his leaping ability is

International Football
We often judge aerial prowess on how tall a player is, but Cristiano Ronaldo is the perfect example that it’s better to have an almighty leap than a massive frame.

Football is filled with mysterious strikers who are huge and should dominate in the air, but they can’t really jump and almost shrug as the ball comes towards them, so it makes it impossible to get any power or direction on a header.

Ronaldo’s ability to jump and hang in the air may be unparalleled in the world game, and this video from last night shows how ridiculous his ability is:

 

