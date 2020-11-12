Video: Struggling Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic bails Serbia out vs Scotland with a last minute equaliser

It’s really not that easy to support Scotland, but it looked like for once we might be treated to a fairly simple win over Serbia to qualify for the Euros.

The Serbians were struggling to create anything and Scotland looked comfortable, so obviously there was a last minute equaliser as Luka Jovic was given too much space from a corner:

Pictures from Sky

Scotland now need to find a way to bounce back from that sucker punch, while Stevie Clark also made subs to tighten things up so there’s not a lot of attacking intent on the pitch anymore either.

Jovic has been struggling ever since moving to Real Madrid and you can see what this meant to him, so he’ll fancy his chances of making the difference in extra time too.