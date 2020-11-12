Menu

Video: Timely reminder for Mikel Arteta as Aubameyang shows his poacher’s instincts to score for Gabon

Arsenal FC
There’s a feeling that Mikel Arteta has tried to be overly clever with his tactics lately, and it’s led to some of the players struggling to impact a game because they are being played out of position.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the perfect example of an elite goal scorer who needs to be played in a central position to get the best out of him, and he showed his poaching instincts for Gabon tonight:

Pictures from AFCON qualifying

This serves as the perfect reminder to Arteta that sometimes it’s best to keep things simple, and it might be an idea to put him back in a central role for Arsenal after the break.

