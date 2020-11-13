‘For me, that’s the example’ – Liverpool ace wants to follow in Messi and Ronaldo’s footsteps

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed his desire to follow the example set by football icons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Trent is one of the most talented players England have produced in recent years, which is not something that you often find yourself saying about a full-back.

However, his technique to pass, cross and shoot the ball from dead-ball situations is almost unmatched within the Premier League. He is one of a kind in terms of both the quality and consistency of his delivery.

TAA is what you would often refer to as a generational talent – perhaps not to the degree Messi and Ronaldo have proven to be – but that’s not to say that he shouldn’t strive to follow in their footsteps.

In fact, Trent is quoted by Goal outlaying his intentions to do exactly that:

“For every athlete, every footballer, the mentality has to be to try and improve,” he says. “If you look at the two best that I’ve seen, and probably will ever see, it’s [Cristiano] Ronaldo and [Lionel] Messi, and they have always wanted to improve, to achieve things individually and as a team.”

“Messi’s won six Ballons d’Or and Ronaldo’s won five, but they’ve never settled and rested. They’ve never thought that they’ve done enough. They have that hunger and desire and determination 24/7, every day of the year. They never switch off.”

“For me, that’s the example I need to be following. If they’re still doing it at their age, and to the level they are doing it, then that’s something I want to try and reach, those levels of consistency.”

Just because Alexander-Arnold is never going to find himself producing the direct goal contributions those two have year after year, it doesn’t mean that he, or anyone, should overlook the shining example that they’ve set. Quite the opposite, in fact.