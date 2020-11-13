Liverpool star’s eight-year-old tweet proves that anything is possible in football after historic night

This eight-year-old tweet from Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson is the perfect way to look back on the Scotsman’s meteoric rise to the top of the game.

Robertson, who has been at the forefront of everything Liverpool have achieved in recent seasons under Jurgen Klopp, took his career to new heights yesterday evening.

Having already won the Champions League, Premier League, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup in recent seasons, Robertson has now made his mark at international level.

With Scotland not having reached a major international tournament since 1998, a penalty shootout victory over Serbia last night to qualify for the European Championships sent the whole country into pandemonium.

Robertson captained his country on the historic night, just as he has done throughout their qualification campaign. It’s a new high for a man who was relegated with Hull City just three-years ago.

Not only that, but as shown by this tweet he sent out in 2012, Robertson was unemployed and without a penny at 18-years-old – just one year younger than Reds teammate Curtis Jones.

life at this age is rubbish with no money #needajob — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) August 18, 2012

His is an inspirational story for any youngster hoping to achieve their dreams. Nothing is impossible, and even when it looks as though it is, keep working hard, and you can achieve anything.