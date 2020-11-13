Image: Arsenal ace poses with England man of the match award after accomplished performance

Menu

Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka was named man of the match for England during his country’s 3-0 victory over Ireland yesterday evening.

Saka has emerged as a key figure at the Emirates under Mikel Arteta. The 19-year-old, following on from a breakout 38 appearance campaign last time around, has already featured 11 times for the Gunners this term, scoring one goal to date.

As a result, he has been rewarded with a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad, benefiting from the fact that the Three Lions have scarce options for the left-wing-back role.

Saka was given the opportunity to start for his country against Ireland last night, impressing during a 3-0 win, with Harry Maguire, Jadon Sancho and Dominic Calvert-Lewin among the goals.

Post-match, the official England twitter account shared a picture of Saka posing with his man of the match award, a well-deserved accolade after an accomplished performance from the teenager.

Arsenal look to have a gem on their hands in the shape of Saka, and if last night’s showing is anything to go by, it will be for the benefit of his country, too!

