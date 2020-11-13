Arsenal loanee could have a big choice to make in January as Serie A side show a determination to sign him

We’ve seen enough mid season moves to know that season long loan spells aren’t a sure thing anymore, but usually there needs to be a big change in circumstances to force a move.

Arsenal outcast Lucas Torreira eventually got his move to Atletico Madrid in the summer and he’s started to establish himself in the team, so it looks like the loan spell is going pretty well.

There could be a slight spanner in the works due to the late arrival of Geoffrey Kondogbia, so Mundo Deportivo have indicated that Torino have emerged as a serious option for Torreira again in January.

It’s a strange situation because the report states that Torino tried to sign him in the summer but the player wanted to move to Spain, and there’s nothing to suggest that he’s not happy with that choice.

Clearly Torino are desperate to sign him and it sounds like they are even prepared to make it a permanent transfer straight away, so that could appeal to Arsenal if they want to raise some funds for a January transfer themselves.

Torreira did well in Serie A at the start of his career so a return could be a career move, but this will probably come down to his playing time over the next few weeks.

If things continue as they are then there’s little need to rock the boat, but that could change if he finds himself on the side-lines again.